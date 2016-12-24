Police: Driver gave child sippy cup of wine to hold during traffic stop

A Goshen woman was behind bars Saturday accused of child endangering.

Someone called 911 Friday, reporting an erratic driver speeding, crossing the double yellow line and hitting a curb on Riverside Dr., according to court records. An officer then saw the car cross the center line and drive left of center.

Officers pulled the car over and said they found Elizabeth Floyd, 27, behind the wheel. A 5-year-old boy was also in the vehicle.

Floyd admitted that she handed a sippy cup of wine to the child during the traffic stop, according to an affidavit. Police said the sippy cup was found in the child's possession.

Floyd was arrested after failing all field sobriety tests. Police said she blew a .169 BAC test.

She's now charged with OVI, marked lanes violation and child endangering.

