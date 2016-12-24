Foster families help local dogs go 'home for the holidays'

Many of the dog cages at the League for Animal Welfare were empty on Christmas Eve.

It's part of the shelter's "Home for the Holidays" program.

"Everyone went home with a little present that they get to open tomorrow," said Maddie Davis, with the League for Animal Welfare. "They just need to experience Christmas with a family."

Foster families picked up a dozen of the dogs before Christmas, so the pups wouldn't have to spend it in the shelter. Some remained, with signs stating "I'm guarding the shelter."

"Some of them are here because they're puppies, some of them are here because of medical reasons so they can't go home, and some of them have just come in, they haven't seen a vet yet," said trainer Donna Moore.

The dogs will spend a few days with the foster families, then will be back at League for Animal Welfare, in hopes of finding their forever homes.

To see the dogs available for adoption, go here.

