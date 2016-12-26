Bengals starters Eifert, Boling out for finale

Pro Bowl tight end Tyler Eifert will not play in the Bengals season finale against the Baltimore Ravens.



The team Monday placed Eifert on season ending injured reserve with a back injury. He reported symptoms to the team medical staff leading up to the game agains the Houston Texans and was inactive for the Bengals loss on Christmas Eve.



Eifert missed the season's first six games due to an ankle injury and a back strain. He finished with 394 yards receiving and five touchdowns.



Clint Boling, a starter on the Bengals' offensive line, suffered a shoulder injury in September, but continued to play despite the injury throughout the season. He started the season's first 14 games, but was inactive for the game against Houston and will not play in week 17.



The Bengals host the Baltimore Ravens Sunday at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2016 WXIX. All rights reserved.