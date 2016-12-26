UC and XU remain steady in top 25

UC moved up one spot, and Xavier maintained its position in the newest AP college basketball rankings.



Xavier will open Big East play this Wednesday night ranked 17th in the country. UC moved up from 24th to 23rd and will open AAC play at Fifth Third Arena against Temple.



Here are the new rankings for teams of local interest:



6. Louisville

8. UK

16. Indiana

17. Xavier

23. UC

