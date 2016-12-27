Officer's stolen bagpipes, some priceless tokens recovered: 'I'm ecstatic'

These are the bagpipes stolen from Mariemont Police Officer Steve Watt's personal car. He is a member of the Hamilton County Police Association Honor Guard. (Photo provided by Sgt. Dan Hils)

Bagpipes belonging to a member of the Hamilton County Police Association Honor Guard that were stolen from his car Monday night have been recovered, Mariemont police confirmed late Tuesday.

A mail carrier found the bagpipes alongside a road in Southgate.

"I am ecstatic," Honor Guard Member Steve Watt said. "It's amazing how many special people I am surrounded by."

Watt, who also is a Mariemont Police Officer, appeared on FOX19 NOW Morning News Wednesday to play his bagpipes and update us on the investigation. He said some of the priceless tokens that also were stolen also were found, mostly letters that are now wet and drying out.

The mail carrier, Glen Harderer, said he spotted the musical instrument in the weeds off Alexandria Pike about 10 a.m. Tuesday. But he kept working delivering the mail and didn't go back to check until a few hours later.

"I thought they were a toy laying there after Christmas, thrown away by a kid," he said.

When he returned to double check, that's when he spotted Watt's bag marked "Mariemont police."

"I didn't know it was stolen," Harderer said. "I just saw it laying by the side of the road and picked it up and then I saw the bag and called (police) tonight after work."

The mail carrier said Watt came to his house and retrieved the beloved bagpipes late Tuesday.

"He was really happy about it," Harderer said. "I feel great. I am just glad he got it back."

Watt said the bagpipes appear to be working fine.

""They play well, case is torn but that's the least of my problems," he said.

The mail carrier says he plans to talk to Southgate police Wednesday and take officers and Watt to the area where he found the bagpipes.

"I'll see if they can look around and see if there's anything else laying there. I am going to show them the exact spot. It's a big area there. I'll be out there about 10:30 a.m. (Wednesday)," he said.

Watt's Honor Guard uniform, off-duty gun, badge and some precious mementos from police funerals are still missing, police said. Watt said he's missing police pins he's collected over the years.

All of the items were stolen from Watt's parked car Monday night while he was inside watching a performance at Playhouse in the Park in Mt. Adams.

"This is a first," Watt said in an interview Tuesday morning. "The bagpipes are the biggest killer. I had priceless token in there that people had given me over the past 20 years, things that wouldn't mean anything to most people, but each one had special meaning to me, mementos like pins and a special note from (fallen Cincinnati Police Officer) Sonny Kim's funeral."

Cincinnati police are investigating the apparent random break-in of Watt's black, four-door 2006 Honda Accord and a vehicle parked in front of his that also had windows smashed out.

Two purses were taken from the car parked in front of Watt's.

He said he discovered his bagpipes and other gear including his police bag missing when he and his family left after the play ended and ran to his car in the pouring rain.

The windows on his Honda were broken: the driver's side door and back passenger ones.

"I didn't see my garment bag hanging in the backseat and I knew I was in trouble," Watt said.

The thief or thieves opened his trunk, and that's where they found and stole his bagpipes and other bags of gear - and all the precious mementos.

His off-duty 9 mm handgun and police badge also were stolen,

Watt said he had the bagpipes and other items in his car because he had just come from standing vigil for a retired law enforcement officer who recently died.

Watt, 54, has served on the honor guard several years and worked at the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office before retiring as a sergeant in 2014. He now works as a police officer patrolling Mariemont.

He is supposed to perform with the Honor Guard Tuesday in graveside services for Henry Bode, retired Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy, at New St. Joseph Cemetery in West Price Hill.

Watt never says no to playing the bagpipes at officers' funerals, it makes families feel as though their loved ones are special & honored — Jennifer Baker (@jbakerohio) December 27, 2016

Other Honor Guard members loaned him a bagpipe and uniform so he could could still participate and wouldn't miss a beat.

"We will piecemeal it together today," Watt said.

Watt warms up before playing at graveside services at New St. Joseph Cemetery @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/prXRR8hstb — Jennifer Baker (@jbakerohio) December 27, 2016

The leader of the union that represents Cincinnati police vowed to replace Watt's stolen bagpipes before they were eventually recovered.

"We will show our appreciation for Steve's dedication to the Greater Cincinnati Law Enforcement community," Sgt. Dan Hils posted Tuesday to the local Fraternal Order of Police's Facebook page. "I want every officer in the Tri-State looking for his stolen bagpipes.

In a separate posting, he wrote: "There is on greater heart than that of Stephen Watt's. His pipes and his memories taken. That will not be the end of this story. I will see to it that we come together and replace everything we can. The memories of all the services this gentle soul gave his all for unfortunately cannot be replaced. God bless you, Steve, Your great many deeds will be returned!"

FOP President Sgt. Dan Hils says he is angry and hurt over Watt's bagpipes being stolen. No one is a finer rep for police than Watt @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/2TfxXwqDQS — Jennifer Baker (@jbakerohio) December 27, 2016

That made Watt tear up.

"That's Danny Hils," he said. "He's the tops. That's just priceless."

A $1,000 reward was offered in the case for information leading to arrest(s).

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers: 513-352-4030.

Late Tuesday, a local businessman who said he wanted to remain anonymous called FOX19 NOW and pledged to write a $1,000 check to match the reward and double it.

We put him in touch with the FOP.

"Thanks to Ch19 for working with this generous person, which doubled the reward," Hils wrote on Facebook Tuesday night.

