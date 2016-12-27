Crews battle flames at Covington restaurant - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Crews battle flames at Covington restaurant

Posted by Emily Zengel, Digital Content Producer
COVINGTON, KY (FOX19) -

Crews battled flames at a northern Kentucky restaurant Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the Log Cabin Inn on Madison Pike shortly before one o'clock.

Dispatchers confirmed that the flames were quickly knocked down after crews arrived. 

A witness told FOX19 the stove flared up and flames spread to the walls.

No one was hurt.

