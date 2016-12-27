Ohio governor vetoes bill making renewable mandates optional

April's pregnancy continues, but keepers promise we are "getting there."Full Story >
April's pregnancy continues, but keepers promise we are "getting there."Full Story >
The CCU cheerleading team has been suspended indefinitely pending a conduct investigation, according to a statement from a university official. A cheerleader said an investigator with the CCU Police came to their practice Wednesday night and explained to the team a letter was mailed to school president David DeCenzo on March 7 alleging that team members were involved in “a long list of things,” including prostitution.Full Story >
The CCU cheerleading team has been suspended indefinitely pending a conduct investigation, according to a statement from a university official. A cheerleader said an investigator with the CCU Police came to their practice Wednesday night and explained to the team a letter was mailed to school president David DeCenzo on March 7 alleging that team members were involved in “a long list of things,” including prostitution.Full Story >
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed Elizabeth Thomas and Tad Cummins, the two people at the center of a nationwide Amber Alert, were seen in Oklahoma City on March 15.Full Story >
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed Elizabeth Thomas and Tad Cummins, the two people at the center of a nationwide Amber Alert, were seen in Oklahoma City on March 15.Full Story >
Shocking details have been released about a married couple that is now facing sexual assault charges after police say they sexually assaulted an underage family member.Full Story >
Shocking details have been released about a married couple that is now facing sexual assault charges after police say they sexually assaulted an underage family member.Full Story >
A portion of Interstate 85 in Atlanta collapsed Thursday afternoon after a major fire burned under the roadway overpass and a state of emergency has been issued as a result.Full Story >
A portion of Interstate 85 in Atlanta collapsed Thursday afternoon after a major fire burned under the roadway overpass and a state of emergency has been issued as a result.Full Story >