NKY man accused of assaulting newborn baby

A Kenton County man was arrested on Christmas Eve and charged with assaulting his own child.

Court records show the child is a 6-week-old female, and the incident was reported by Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

The child is suffering from a brain hemorrhage, broken leg, and a fractured rib. Independence police arrested Christopher Harris after he agreed to come to the station.

Court records said Harris admitted to shaking the baby, causing her injuries.

Police said the mother of the child was at work when the assault happened Dec. 23 between 3:30 p.m. and 10:15 p.m.

The suspect told police he wants to take responsibility for his actions and court records show he demonstrated how he inured his 6-week-old daughter.

Harris is being held at the Kenton County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.

His next court date Is Jan. 3.

