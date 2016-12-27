IN to raise gas tax in 2017

If you're driving through Indiana in 2017, you may want to fill up before you get there. The state is raising its gas tax by nearly 2 cents come the new year.

The difference isn't much, but the tax on fuel has made a lot of moves in the last two decades.

"Money wise, I just don't understand why we have to pay such high taxes if we're bringing in freight that people need and in different cities and states, so it's kind of... I don't know, it makes you feel less appreciated," truck driver Orlando Stanley said.

Stanley has been driving freight for 10 years and if he passed through Indiana in December of 2006, the fuel tax would have cost him just pennies less a gallon than it does now or will in 2017.

With these increases the cost of trucking has gone up and Stanley sees it influencing those considering getting into the business.

"As far as owner/operators are concerned, definitely. I stopped being an owner/operator, I gave my truck up because it was just too much. We're not making the money that we used to make," he said.

The move aims to raise more money for road work. Six other states are also increasing what you'll pay at the pump.

In Michigan drivers will see about a 7 cent jump per gallon, while Pennsylvania will raise their gas tax by 8 cents.

