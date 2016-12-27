Samsung tablet believed to have caused apartment fire

A Vevay family is forced to stay in a hotel Tuesday night after they say their Samsung tablet exploded sparking a fire. It happened around 5:30 a.m. in an apartment building on Swiss Avenue.

"It literally went 'swoosh,' and climbed up the wall," said Amy Bell. The mother of three is still shaken up after the fire forced her family out of their home, and the tablet is believed to have been the cause.



She showed FOX19 NOW the mangled electronic device and pictures of the damage it caused to their apartment. Amy bought it for her son last year as a Christmas gift. Monday night it was plugged into the wall after the kids were playing games on it.

Bell says her sister-in-law was sleeping on the couch next to the outlet when she noticed the fire.

"What woke her up was the flames. She didn't feel the flame until she looked up and the fire was right behind her head," she said.

Bell said the flames quickly spread up the wall, while her sister-in law tried to wake everyone up.

"She immediately got up and was screaming fire get out get out, fire get up," she said.

They all made it out safely, and now they are forced to stay in a hotel. Bell said she never noticed the battery on the tablet overheating, but she would occasionally hear strange noises.

"Whenever you would charge it you would here a really weird sound like almost when you're on the phone and your by a microwave...the humming sound," she said.

While she's relieved her husband and sons are OK, she said she's still haunted every time she sees the tablet and thinks about what could have happened.

"They will never own another tablet. They will not. I will never buy them another tablet. This is a life or death situation this could have killed me and my kids," Bell said.

The management at the apartment complex is working on repairs to get the family back home. The mother of three told FOX19 NOW that she hopes to return before the end of the week.

Bell said Samsung has contacted her to get more information about the tablet to see what caused it malfunction.

If you do notice your device overheating Samsung said to shut down all the apps and make sure all the programs are updated, and if you still have problems contact the service center.

