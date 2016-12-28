Memorial Wednesday marks first anniversary of Hamilton firefighter's death

Hamilton Firefighter Patrick Wolterman. (Photo provided by the Ohio Association of Professional Firefighters)

Local firefighters are holding a ceremony Wednesday to mark the first anniversary of Hamilton Firefighter Patrick Wolterman's death in the line of duty.

Wolterman died in the early morning hours of Dec. 28, 2015 battling a Pater Avenue house fire.

The ceremony will begin at 8:30 a.m. on South Monument and Court streets.

Live this morning at the Firefighter's Memorial in Hamilton where Patrick Wolterman will be remembered this morning.

The 28-year-old Roger Bacon High School graduate was newly married to his wife, Bre, when he fell through the floor of the burning home.

Firefighter Wolterman was the city of Hamilton's first firefighter to die in the line of duty in 44 years.

His badge #89 was retired after his death so no one could ever wear it again.

Earlier this month, the owner of the home that burned, Lester Parker, 66, was charged with murder and aggravated arson in connection with Wolterman's death.

Parker has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to go on trial in February.

If convicted, he faces 15 years to life in prison on the murder charge and a maximum of 11 years for the arson one.

Hamilton police have said more people may be arrested in connection with the deadly crime.

A $25,000 reward remains active for information leading to the arrest and conviction of additional individuals responsible for the fire.

