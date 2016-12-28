Sharonville residents wake up to flooded street - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Sharonville residents wake up to flooded street

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
By Jordan Vilines, Reporter
Residents on Ohio Avenue in Sharonville woke up to this Wednesday morning. (FOX19 NOW/Jordan Vilines) Residents on Ohio Avenue in Sharonville woke up to this Wednesday morning. (FOX19 NOW/Jordan Vilines)
SHARONVILLE, OH (FOX19) -

A water main break and clogged storm drain partially flooded and shut down Ohio Avenue at East Sharon Road until further notice early Wednesday, Sharonville police said.

A resident who lives on Ohio Avenue called 911 to report the water was too high to drive out onto East Sharon Road about 4 a.m., they said.

Ohio Avenue is passable now, and police are permitting residents to leave and drive out to work. Officers are not letting motorists onto the street off East Sharon Road, which remains open.

Greater Cincinnati Water Works is on scene and pumping the water from the road, police said.

The water on Ohio Avenue is shut off until further notice. About 20 households are impacted, according to police.

No damage was reported.

It's not clear how large the water main break is or when it will be fixed.

Police said they will put salt down on the road after the water is cleared.

