Sharonville residents wake up to flooded street

Residents on Ohio Avenue in Sharonville woke up to this Wednesday morning. (FOX19 NOW/Jordan Vilines)

A water main break and clogged storm drain partially flooded and shut down Ohio Avenue at East Sharon Road until further notice early Wednesday, Sharonville police said.

A resident who lives on Ohio Avenue called 911 to report the water was too high to drive out onto East Sharon Road about 4 a.m., they said.

Ohio Avenue is passable now, and police are permitting residents to leave and drive out to work. Officers are not letting motorists onto the street off East Sharon Road, which remains open.

Greater Cincinnati Water Works is on scene and pumping the water from the road, police said.

The water on Ohio Avenue is shut off until further notice. About 20 households are impacted, according to police.

No damage was reported.

It's not clear how large the water main break is or when it will be fixed.

Police said they will put salt down on the road after the water is cleared.

Water main break in Sharonville expected to have Ohio Ave shut down for at least another hour @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/cNyuNanrke — Jordan Vilines (@FOX19Jordan) December 28, 2016

Water main break on Ohio Ave in Sharonville. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/G853YlbGMl — David K Reed (@Fox19DaveReed) December 28, 2016

