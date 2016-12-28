Kale & Pomegranate Salad

New Year’s is the quintessential time to kick off healthy eating habits and Gramma Debbie’s Kitchen at Findlay market says their ‘Kale and Pomegranate Salad’ is a great way to ease into healthier lifestyle.

2 bunches kale

2 pomegranates

1 cup pecans, toasted and coarsely chopped

Vinaigrette:

1 cup extra virgin olive oil

1/2 cup red wine vinegar or apple cider vinegar

1 tbsp. Black Pepper

1 tbsp. Salt

1 tsp. mustard, preferable brown mustard

Directions:

Wash kale, removing stems and slicing leaves into 1/2 inch pieces.

Slice the top off the pomegranates, score the sides along the “spines” where the most pulp is, break open the pomegranate into the 6 sections and pop the seeds out of the pulp, over a bowl of cool, clean water.

Make the vinaigrette, by combining all those ingredients and either whisking in a bowl, or shaking in a glass jar with a tight fitting lid. This recipe will make way more than enough for this salad. Save in the glass jar, do not refrigerate. It will last for weeks on the shelf and can be used for many kinds of salads.

Drizzle enough vinaigrette on the kale to minimally coat the leaves, massaging the oil into the leaves to soften, but not bruise them.

Toast Pecans in the oven for about 8 minutes at 400 degrees

Toss the kale, the pomegranate seeds and the pecans together.

