Recipe: New Year's Black-eyed Peas Salad

Tradition states that eating black-eyed peas on New Year’s Day will give you good luck all year long. Gramma Debbie’s Kitchen at Findlay Market shared her recipe that is sure to please even the pickiest pea eater.

Black-eyed Peas Salad

1 pounds black-eyed peas, soaked in water for 4 hours

1 large onion, peeled and stuck with 2 cloves

1 bay leaf

½ teaspoon black pepper

1 clove garlic, slightly smashed

1 sweet red bell pepper, coarsely chopped

1 red onion (small), quartered and very thinly sliced

1 bunch parsley, preferably Italian Flat Leaf

Directions:

Drain peas and put them in a large Dutch oven or heavy-bottomed soup pot.

Add enough water to cover an inch deep, plus the salt, onion stuck with cloves, bay leaf, black pepper and garlic.

Bring to a boil, then, reduce heat to a gentle simmer. Simmer for about 30 to 40 min, or until peas are tender. Remove from heat, drain and run cold water over.

Combine the black-eyed peas with the fresh vegetables and dress with vinaigrette, to your liking.

Vinaigrette

1 cup: Extra Virgin Olive Oil

½ cup: Red Wine Vinegar or Apple Cider Vinegar

1 tbsp: Black Pepper

1 tbsp: Salt

1 tsp: Mustard, preferable brown mustard

