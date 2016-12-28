Christmas Day murder suspect surrenders to Warren County Sheriff

The Warren County Sheriff's Office arrested a man connected to a homicide on Christmas Day.

Just after 10 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to reports of dead man at the 5100 block of Montgomery Avenue. 24-year-old Jeremy Foxx was found deceased in the roadway from an apparent gunshot wound.

Earlier that night, authorities responded to shots fired at the 100 block of Montgomery Avenue. Foxx is the only reported victim. However, the two incidents are believed to be related, according to the sheriff's office.

Zackary Wilson, 25, surrendered to authorities without incident Tuesday and is charged with murder.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to call: 513-336-0070

Copyright 2016 WXIX. All rights reserved.