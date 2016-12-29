Melee at City Hall over Blackwell firing

Mayor John Cranley blasted Councilman Wendell Young and mayoral opponent Yvette Simpson in a press conference Thursday, saying their defense of ex-Chief Jeffery Blackwell is political theater.

While talking with reporters about the city's quiet settlement paid out to Blackwell a year following his termination, Cranely said the former chief's allies in City Council are seeking "political gain," and are defending a man who "abused city employees."

"Let me be clear, Simpson and Young are trying to make political hay out of this firing for political points," Cranley said. "Their actions are shameful."

The City of Cincinnati quietly paid Blackwell $255,000 in a confidential agreement nearly a year after his termination.

The mayor said Blackwell's firing came after repeated complaints of low moral in the Cincinnati Police Department and that letting him stay on as Cincinnati's top cop would have put the city at risk.

"He abused his subordinates, his power, retaliation and inappropriate communication and a disregard for the chain of command," City Manager Harry Black said.

Councilman Wendell Young, a former CPD officer himself, held his own press conference following Cranley's. Young and his allies fired back at the mayor suggesting he had a much larger role in Blackwell's firing that he claims.

"I want him to take responsibility for what he did. I want him to stop hiding behind Harry Black. Come clean with the city that he clearly did what he should not have done, and tell us what he's going to do to make certain it won't happen again," Young said. Backed by Councilmembers Seelbach and Simpson, Young called for an independent investigation into the ex-chief's firing.

“There is absolutely no question in my mind that chief Blackwell was fired unjustly and Mayor John Cranley was the principal leader of his termination," Young said in a written statement.

In the exchange with Emanuel over how to handle federal oversight of city police, Cranley recommended he "keep black cop organizations close." While the City of Cincinnati was blasted for Blackwell's firing, Cranley added the controversy fizzled out quickly and he “inherited a bad chief who happened to be black.”

“We fired him, immediate [sic] black radio and electes [sic] went nuts,” Cranley wrote in a December 2015 email to the Chicago mayor. “In my opinion we survived this decision because of reservoir of respect for black cops by the community.”

Documents obtained by the Cincinnati Enquirer show the settlement came in August, after city officials denied for months when the Enquirer pressed about a possible settlement following Blackwell’s controversial firing in September 2015.

The settlement - hammered out by the city, allots Blackwell $170,850 for a year and a half’s salary plus bonuses. The city paid an additional $84,150 to Freking Myers & Ruel, a Cincinnati-based law firm, to cover the former chief's attorney fees. The city also agreed to cover Blackwell’s health insurance for one year for an unclear amount of money.

City Solicitor Paula Boggs Muething called the settlement a "favorable resolution," in a statement released Wednesday afternoon.

"Jeffrey Blackwell asserted several claims against the City. None of these claims were considered meritorious by my office. Nevertheless, given the costs and inherent uncertainty of litigation, the City reached a favorable resolution of the issues and avoided a protracted lawsuit that would have burdened and distracted city officials from their mission of serving the people of Cincinnati," Boggs said.

Before Wednesday, few people outside of the city's top brass knew about the settlement — even City Council. However, City Manager Harry Black said it's not standard protocol to advise Council on legal settlements.

"While not part of our formal process, in light of the extraordinary nature of this particular settlement we should have thought to provide notice," Black said in an emailed statement. "Moving forward, if the Council were to request periodic updates on legal settlements we would view such a request as being more than reasonable and we will gladly oblige."

Following his termination, Blackwell suffered a stroke in September. He has not responded directly to requests to respond to recently surfaced emails. The documents detailing the suit do not outline why the settlements comes months after Blackwell was booted.

Blackwell is forbidden to discuss the settlement or publicly criticize the city. However, his family fired back at Cranley saying the firing was “racially motivated.” In December 2015, City Manager Harry Black named Cincinnati police veteran Eliot Isaac, an African American, as the city’s new police chief.

