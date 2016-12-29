Streetcar running normal hours for New Year's

On Saturday, the Streetcar might not be your best bet to get home after last call.

Cincinnati Metro said the Cincinnati Bell Connector will not extend hours for the holiday weekend.

The train the runs from Over-the-Rhine to downtown will operate on its normal schedule, shutting down at 1 a.m., an hour after the New Year and 11 p.m. on Sunday night

Uber and Lyft are still viable options to get home safely, but expect to pay a few extra bucks due to the high demand for drivers.

Copyright 2016 WXIX. All rights reserved.