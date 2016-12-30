Expect to pay more for ride sharing apps on New Year's Eve

If you’re going to spend the night out drinking on New Year’s Eve, you can probably leave the car keys behind. Just expect to pay a few extra bucks for a ride.

Between taxis, the streetcar and ride sharing services like Uber and Lyft there are plenty of ways to get home after a night out.

January 1 is the second-worst day of the year for motor vehicles crashes, according to a study be the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. Roughly 75 percent of deaths on New Year’s involved an intoxicated driver between 2010 and 2014.

It’s one of the busiest nights of the year for Uber and Lyft, which means higher-than-normal fares are expected between midnight Saturday and 3 a.m. Sunday.

Uber is warning riders about “surge pricing,” which ups the fare during high demand periods.

Because the two major app-based ride sharing apps rely on unmarked vehicles, it’s important for customers to double check their app to make sure they’re getting in the correct car.

The streetcar will only run during normal operating hours:

Saturday 8 a.m. – 1 a.m.

Sunday and holidays 9 a.m. – 11 p.m.

