Beechwood High School holds vigil to remember freshman student

Students gathered at Beechwood High School Friday night to remember the loss of a classmate.

Mason Bushelman, 16, died Thursday at Cincinnati Children's Hospital after suffering a seizure earlier in the week. He suffered from Dravet Syndrome, a rare but severe form of epilepsy.

The vigil was held on the football field.

"It's Beechwood. It's a community that reaches out in good and bad times. this is obviously a difficult time," said Head Football Coach Noel Rash.

Mason has four sisters. They say he would have been touched by tonight's turnout.

"Humbling, we are really grateful for the love and support everyone has shown," said Mavis Bushelman.

His sisters said Mason would want everyone to celebrate how he lived.

"Kind and loving person, he has always been," said Morgan Bushelman. "Innocent, he's the best person you would ever meet, I'm sure. You can ask anyone, they would say that."

"I want people to remember him as being a loving person, caring, always stood up for the other person," said Stella Bushelman.

