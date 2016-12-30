Norwood officer struck while directing traffic outside Rookwood - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Norwood officer struck while directing traffic outside Rookwood

NORWOOD, OH (FOX19) -

A Norwood police officer sustained non-life threatening injuries after being struck by a car while directing traffic outside of Rookwood Pavilion Friday.

The incident happened at around 3:30 p.m. on Madison Road, according to Lt. Ron Murphy. 

Norwood Police later identified the injured officer as Mike Price. The patrol officer has been with the department since 2002. He suffered a broken foot and is recovering at University Hospital.

The Norwood Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident. 

