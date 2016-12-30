Norwood officer struck while directing traffic outside Rookwood

A Norwood police officer sustained non-life threatening injuries after being struck by a car while directing traffic outside of Rookwood Pavilion Friday.

The incident happened at around 3:30 p.m. on Madison Road, according to Lt. Ron Murphy.

Norwood Police later identified the injured officer as Mike Price. The patrol officer has been with the department since 2002. He suffered a broken foot and is recovering at University Hospital.

Norwood Cop Mike Price all smiles and recovering according to police. Suffered a broken foot directing traffic when struck by car @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/OXiFz9TU9n — Michael Baldwin (@baldwinreports) December 30, 2016

Update: Officer struck was PO Mike Price, who has been with department since 2002. He suffered a broken foot and is recovering @ hospital — Norwood Police (@NorwoodPD) December 30, 2016

The Norwood Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident.

