Police: Man with meth in pants arrested in ironic t-shirt

A suspect with an ironic shirt was arrested in Clermont County.

Goshen Township Police posted a photo of the man in handcuffs. You cannot see his face but his shirt reads, "Warning I do dumb things."

Officials said the 24-year-old Leesburg man was arrested on outstanding warrants. Upon arrival at the jail, officers found methamphetamine hidden in his pants, according to investigators.

Charges are pending as officials away lab results.

