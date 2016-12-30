Police: Man shot driver who gave him a ride

An Avondale man is accused of shooting a driver who offered him a ride.

Damon Long, 42, was arrested Friday and charged with felonious assault.

He's charged in connection with a shooting that happened on Lexington Ave. on June 23.

According to court records, Long asked a man for a ride. The victim agreed, but when Long got into the passenger seat, he pulled out a gun and fired, according to an affidavit. The victim suffered life-threatening injuries.

The victim has reportedly known Long for 30 years and identified him as the gunman.

Long was being held without bond. He was scheduled to make a court appearance Saturday.

