One dead, one hurt in attack in Silverton

One man is dead and another hurt following an assault at an apartment building Friday.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office was called to 6914 Montgomery Rd. around 8:30 p.m. Deputies found two men with injuries.

Darwin Weaver, 66, was taken to the Jewish Hospital-Kenwood, where he was pronounced dead. Rick Johnson, 52, was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he is stable.

Investigators said the men know each other, and no one else in the area is at risk.

They believe Weaver and Johnson were the only two people involved in the incident.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at (513) 352-3040.

