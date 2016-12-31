One dead, one hurt in attack in Silverton

Officials said Assistant Chief Deputy Clint Greenwood, a 30-year law enforcement veteran, was shot around 7 a.m.Full Story >
The officer who shot the suspect with his own gun thought he may have had a second firearm and decided to use the suspect's own weapon against him.
Police said the couple was just arguing, and it was not physical. They called it a "civil matter" with no reason to arrest anyone.
Among those killed in a Chicago shooting were two brothers who the family says didn't know the other victims.
Authorities said the man is a convicted sex offender who failed to register as such in Texas. He stepped on a grate., it tilted and he fell into a hole beneath, with his upper body above the sidewalk.
