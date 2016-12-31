Sharonville Police search for suspects in crime spree

Sharonville Police are looking for two suspects after an early morning crime spree through the Heritage Hills neighborhood on Friday.

"Sometime overnight, we think in the area of 4:00 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. we had several property crimes committed in the area of Heritage Hill," Officer Cheryl Price said.

As of Friday afternoon, 4 reports were filed with police- two attempted burglaries, a criminal damaging and a car theft.

"Our concern is that maybe something had occurred and they didn't report it because there were no actual burglaries they were attempted burglaries somebody may have seen screens out of place but didn't think anything of it and didn't call," Officer Price said.

Police are now asking residents to check their homes and property for any issues as they try to piece together where the two individuals caught on-camera may have stopped.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (513) 352-3040.

