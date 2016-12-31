Garbage truck, car involved in crash on I-275

Crews are investigating following a crash involving a passenger car and a garbage truck Saturday.

It happened on I-275 Eastbound, near the Blue Rock Road exit, just before 2:30 a.m.

Rumpke officials said two people in the car were transported to an area hospital with injuries.

"Our thoughts are with all involved in this morning's accident," said Bridgett Biggs, regional safety manager, Rumpke. "We appreciate the quick response from the emergency team."

The garbage truck driver was not hurt.

The road has since reopened.

Copyright 2016 WXIX. All rights reserved.