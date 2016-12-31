I-275 EB in Colerain Township reopens after crash - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

I-275 EB in Colerain Township reopens after crash

Posted by Emily Zengel, Digital Content Producer
Connect
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH (FOX19) -

Crews were investigating a crash in the eastbound lanes of I-275 on Sunday.

It happened around 3 a.m. Saturday, near I-74.

Police said one victim was trapped and flown to a hospital.

The highway reopened about 6 hours later.

No word on a cause for the crash.

