Police: Man stole cash register from Marco's Pizza

Police are looking for a man suspected of robbing a Marco’s Pizza.

On Saturday, authorities say a man stole a cash register from the Marco’s Pizza on Edwards Road in Oakley.

The suspect walked out the front door with the register. Authorities did not say if the suspect used a weapon or if anyone was hurt.

Police describe the suspect as a 6’2” black male, wearing a black bubble jacket and dark gloves.

The Cincinnati Police Department say this theft at Marco’s Pizza is similar to a robbery at the Subway in Oakley Square on Friday.

