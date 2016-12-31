How to watch the Death Star blow up at midnight

Hot off the heels of "Rogue One" it's probably time to re-watch "A New Hope" to see the rebellion destroy the Death Star.

A New Year's tradition for Star Wars fans to welcome the New Year is seeing the Empire's planet-killing machine blow up at the stroke of midnight.

First, cue up your copy of "A New Hope." Start the movie and immediately hit pause. Be sure the counter reads 0:00. Hit the play button at the designated time below. The version of your movie determines when you should start watching.

Assuming you have no technical hiccups, the Death Star should explode at midnight. Happy New Year!

Special Edition DVD: Press play at 10:02:49 p.m.

Blu-ray: Press play at 10:02:42 p.m.

You're all clear kid. Now let's blow this thing.

