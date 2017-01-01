3 separate shootings reported in Cincinnati area Sunday night

There have been three reported shootings on Sunday evening in the Cincinnati area.

1. One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Springfield Township Sunday night, police say. Authorities responded to reports of a domestic violence incident around 9 p.m. at the 900 block of Twincrest Court. One of the responding officers fatally shot a man that was on scene at the domestic dispute.

2. One victim suffered a gunshot wound to the chest at Kenton and Gilbert Avenue in Walnut Hills. The victim has a pulse but is unresponsive according to authorities.

Springfield Township Police are investigating "shots fired" call. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/6A5k78S8Ue — Frankie Jupiter WXIX (@FrankieJupiter) January 2, 2017

3. Police are on the scene of a shooting on Ruth Avenue in Evanston. One victim was found and their condition is unknown. Authorities say the gunman is on the run and is described as an African American wearing a grey hoodie.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

