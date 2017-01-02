One dead after officer-involved shooting in Springfield Township

Police shot and killed a man following a domestic violence incident in Springfield Township Sunday night, according to Springfield Township Chief of Police Robert Browder.

Authorities responded to reports of a domestic disturbance at 8:15 p.m. at the 900 block of Twincrest Court. A 911 call made by the friend of the wife alleged the husband was being violent.

""The officers went inside to talk to the male half of the incident, at some point during he conversation, early on in this investigation it appears that the male subject displayed a firearm," said Chief Browder. "He was shot by our officers and he is deceased."

It is unclear how many officers were involved.

At least one officer is on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure. Police are still investigating and have not released the identities of the police officers involved or the deceased man.

Chief Browder said a handgun was recovered at the scene.

