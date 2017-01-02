Victim identified in New Year's Day homicide

One man is dead following a shooting on New Year's Day.

Police were called to the 1500 block of Ruth Avenue around 9:45 p.m. on report of a person shot.

Officers found Deandre Berry, 27, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he died.

Police have not released any information about a suspect.

If you know anything, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 352-3040 or text “CINTIP” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

Copyright 2016 WXIX. All rights reserved.