Police searching for suspect in Green Township Speedway robbery

An investigation is underway after a man robbed a gas station early Monday morning.
Officers were called to the Speedway in the 6500 block of Glenway Ave. around 1:15 a.m.
Officials said a man entered the gas station and handed a note to the employee. The note implied that he had a gun. The suspect demanded money.
The employee handed over an undisclosed amount of cash and the suspect took off.
No one was hurt.
The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 5’7”, wearing blue sweatpants with a white stripe down the leg, a tan jacket and a blue and white ball cap. He had dirty strawberry blonde hair and facial hair.
If you know anything, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 352-3040 or text “CINTIP” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).
