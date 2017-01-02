Two local New Year's babies born at the same time

A new year means new life, at least for two local families.

Two mothers are recovering after giving birth to New Year's Day babies at the exact same time.

Madison May Ratliff and Lylee Marie Hamilton both entered the world at 12:33 a.m. Sunday at Mercy Health-Anderson Hospital.

"The nurse said that she was looking at the other girls' monitor, and she was pretty sure that we had them at the exact same time," said Sarah Hamilton.

The New Year's Day babies came earlier than expected, their due dates were a few days away.



"She definitely surprised us," said Hamilton.

The newborns are close in size as well. Lylee is 6 pounds 14 ounces, 19 1/2 inches long. Madison was born at 5 pounds 5 ounces, 19 inches long.

Both are happy and healthy.

The two moms, strangers before now, decided to meet and share in a moment they'll never forget.

"Shocked me, it was crazy," said Amanda Rogers.

"It is crazy," said Hamilton.

That's when the two realized they have another connection, that goes beyond hospital walls.

Hamilton's cousin is dating Rogers' brother.

A small world, but one that after New Year's Day, is a little bit bigger.

"Couldn't be happier," said Hamilton.

Copyright 2016 WXIX. All rights reserved.