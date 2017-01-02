East Price Hill woman accused of stealing man's identity to obtain utility services

An East Price Hill woman appeared in court Monday charged with identity fraud.

Lisa Fries, 53, is accused of using a man's name and social security number to obtain utility services without his knowledge or consent, according to court documents.

An affidavit states that Fries accrued an outstanding balance of more than $2,800 with Duke Energy. The alleged theft took place from February 2009- August 2010.

The case will now go to the grand jury.

