Florence woman pleads guilty on child endangerment after crash - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Florence woman pleads guilty on child endangerment after crash

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
(FOX19 Now) (FOX19 Now)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

A Florence woman is accused of driving while using heroin, crashing and injuring a child.

Alicia Cords, 38, appeared before a judge on Monday.

Court documents state that Cords took heroin, overdosed and passed out on New Year's Day in Hamilton County. That's when she allegedly crashed into a pole. 

During her arraignment, officials said a girl was thrown from the vehicle and transported to Cincinnati Children's Hospital with a head injury. No word on the victim's condition.

Cords faces several charges, including endangering children, OVI and driving under suspension.

Copyright 2016 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly