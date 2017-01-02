Florence woman pleads guilty on child endangerment after crash

A Florence woman is accused of driving while using heroin, crashing and injuring a child.

Alicia Cords, 38, appeared before a judge on Monday.

Court documents state that Cords took heroin, overdosed and passed out on New Year's Day in Hamilton County. That's when she allegedly crashed into a pole.

During her arraignment, officials said a girl was thrown from the vehicle and transported to Cincinnati Children's Hospital with a head injury. No word on the victim's condition.

Cords faces several charges, including endangering children, OVI and driving under suspension.

