Rabbit Hash General Store on track to reopen earlier than projected

The iconic Rabbit Hash General Store could reopen sooner than expected following a devastating fire.

The president of the Rabbit Hash Historical Society recently issued an update on the rebuilding process.

"The best news of 2017 is that we don't think the opening of the store is going to take as long as we first projected," wrote Donald Clare. "We would really like it to be on February 13, 2017- one year to the day it burned- but that may be pushing it."

A massive fire destroyed the historic landmark in February of 2016.

Work on the store will continue this week, including the installation of the fire suppression system, electrical work and ceiling insulation.

Clare also said people are donating artifacts to replace the items destroyed in the fire. He added that Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill, in Harrodsburg, KY, is also donating some artifacts no longer on display there.

Copyright 2016 WXIX. All rights reserved.