A.J. Green to skip Pro Bowl

Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green will not play in the upcoming Pro Bowl.

Green, the team's leading receiver, missed the final six games of the season with a hamstring injury he suffered against Buffalo.

Green worked to get back for the Bengals final two games, but was held out by the team and placed on injured reserve before the season finale against the Baltimore Ravens.

A Pro Bowl selection each of his six years in the NFL, Green will not play in the upcoming game because of the risk of injury.

Green finished the season with 66 receptions, 964 yards and four touchdowns.

