The University of Cincinnati and Xavier University both moved up one spot in the latest AP Top 25.



The Bearcats, coming off a strong performance against Tulane and a mid-week win at Temple, moved up one spot to 22nd in the country.



Xavier, ranked in the top 20 for the entire season, jumped from 17th to 16th in the rankings.



Below is a list of all teams of regional interest:



6. Kentucky

9. Louisville

16. Xavier

22. UC

25. Indiana

