Police return to home of deadly officer-involved shooting

Officers returned to a home one day after an officer-involved shooting.

On Monday afternoon, police escorted two people from a house in the 900 block of Twincrest Court.

Springfield Township Police escort two people from home where shooting took place. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/8Faa5I35Wk — Frankie Jupiter WXIX (@FrankieJupiter) January 2, 2017

They also removed some items from the home.

Investigators have not released further details about why they were at the house and why the people were escorted out.

A Springfield Township Police Officer says he could not say who was being escorted in and out the home. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/nZb4yN1ZOS — Frankie Jupiter WXIX (@FrankieJupiter) January 2, 2017

Sunday night, officers responded to a report of domestic violence. A 911 call made by the friend of the wife alleged the husband was being violent.

"The officers went inside to talk to the male half of the incident, at some point during he conversation, early on in this investigation it appears that the male subject displayed a firearm," said Springfield Township Police Chief Robert Browder on Sunday. "He was shot by our officers and he is deceased."

It is unclear how many officers were involved.

