Richardson kicking off campaign for mayor

Former University of Cincinnati board chairman Robert Richardson Jr. on Monday formally announced his candidacy for mayor of Cincinnati.

“My goal when I become mayor is to harness innovation to unite Cincinnati’s unique culture and ever-growing pool of talent to improve the lives of its citizens,” Richardson said in a written statement. “I am running to offer Cincinnati a fresh, new, inclusive and innovative perspective.”

Richardson’s candidacy marks the third Democrat in the mayoral race. He will be facing off against incumbent John Cranley and City Councilwoman Yvette Simpson in the primary on May 2. The top two candidates will move on to a general election in November.

The 38-year-old newcomer to the political arena is scheduled to hold a press conference to formally kick off his campaign Tuesday at 5 p.m. at the Niehoff Urban Studio at 2728 Vine Street.

Richardson is an alum of the University of Cincinnati where he was the school’s student body president and went on to graduate from UC’s law school. He also established the first collegiate chapter of the NAACP in the tri-state area.

Copyright 2016 WXIX. All rights reserved.