How to register to vote online

Ohioans can now register to vote and change any registration information online.

Prior to 2017, the Buckeye State was in the minority of states requiring people to register on paper. Some lawmakers say paper-only registration can get expensive and random errors such as bad handwriting cause issues at the polls. Currently, 31 states and Washington D.C. allow voters to register online.

Lawmakers approved online registration through Senate Bill 63 in May 2016. However, the Republican-dominated legislature did not want the new system to launch for the 2016 election, despite Secretary of State Jon Husted’s office saying it was ready to go.

Sen. Frank LaRose (R-Hudson), who authored the bill, said there was a normal amount of legislative holdup. However, several lawmakers were concerned about taking registration online.

Some were unconvinced the current system of mailing in a form needed improvement and Sen. LaRose said he spent over three years convincing his colleagues the state needs to embrace modern tools for registration.

“There were skeptics. There was an initial lack of confidence it was ready,” Sen. LaRose said pointing to unfounded security concerns.

“I pushed for it to be ready for 2016,” Sen. LaRose said. "But the House thought it was not a good idea to start a new process in a presidential election.”

Cincinnati City Councilwoman Yvette Simpson says online registration goes beyond simply making the registration process easier. According to Simpson, it is not uncommon for voters to be turned away at the polls for bad registration forms. The issues range from poor handwriting to the forms never getting turned in by accident.

"We had a whole batch of people’s ballots that were useless because they registered at places like the BMV or the library that didn’t turn their registration," Simpson said in an October interview with FOX19 NOW.

Important Dates:

The primary for Ohio elections such as the Cincinnati mayoral race is May 2. The deadline for registration is April 3. The general election is November 7 with an October 10 deadline.

How to register online:

Click here to register online.

Registering only takes a few minutes. All you will need to your driver's license and the last four digits of your social security number.

