Mikesell's recalls chips due to possible salmonella contamination

Mikesell’s is recalling their Ohio-made Nacho Cheese Tortilla Chips due to a possible salmonella contamination.

From the FDA:

“The company is recollecting its 2.25 ounce Nacho Cheese Tortilla Chips. The recalled crisps were dispensed to Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, and Illinois. The merchandise is marked with UPC number 071104005543 with a sell by date of Feb. 2, 2016 or Feb. 16, 2017 printed on the upper right corner of the packaging.”

Salmonella poisoning can cause diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal cramps for up to 72 hours. The recalled 2.25 oz. Nacho Cheese Tortilla Chips were distributed in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan and Illinois. No complaints have been reported yet, according to a report by the FDA.

The potential for contamination was noted after FDA environmental testing at Valley Milk Products, LLC, a supplier for the chip’s cheese seasoning.

Consumers who purchased the chips are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Anyone with questions is asked to contact the company at 1-937-228-9400.

