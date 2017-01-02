Indiana boys found safe, kidnapping suspect at large

Two small Indiana boys who were the focus of an Amber Alert were found safe overnight, but their father remains on the run this morning, Indiana State Police said.

Zek Rader, 6, and Avery Rader, 10, were found by 9 p.m. Monday, a police spokesman announced in a Tweet.

Authorities have not said how they were found, or where they are now.

The boy's non-custodial father, John Rader, 40, is suspected of kidnapping the boys about 4:40 p.m. Monday, putting them in "extreme danger," according to Princes Lakes Police Department.

The community is about 39 miles south of Indianapolis.

Rader is described as white, 5-foot-7, 160 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

The suspect's vehicle is a white 2007 Ford 500 with black tinted windows, two breast cancer stickers and and Indiana plate number 727MIO.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Prince's Lakes Police Department: 1-888-582-6237.

