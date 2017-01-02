'Begin Unbuzzed' aimed at underage drinking in Norwood

Members of the Norwood Drug and Alcohol Abuse Prevention Coalition launched “Begin Unbuzzed” at the start of the New Year. The group’s targeting underage drinking, but their messaging is aimed at adults.



“All we want to do is say let's examine that notion a little bit,” said member Angela Pancella. “Is there something else we

can do that is also fun? Can we spread that message to kids so they don't feel like the only way to have a good time is to have a drink.”



Pancella said a group known as Prevention First did a survey asking teens about their exposure to alcohol.



“The kids in Norwood city schools, 10% of them reported having an alcoholic drink,” she tells Fox 19 Now. “We want

to see that number go down to one percent by the year 2020.”



The pledge does not require a complete abstention from alcohol. Some may choose to pay attention to how many drinks they consume. Along with knowing when and where they drink. The other pledge some may partake in is to refrain from posting alcoholic related posts on Social Media.



You can check out the group's Facebook page for more information as well as their website.



Copyright 2016 WXIX. All rights reserved.















