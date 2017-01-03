Toddler found alone outside, mother cited for child endangerment

A Middletown woman has been cited for child endangerment after neighbors said a baby was left alone for 30 minutes in the front yard screaming and crying.

Police said the incident happened between 7:30 and 8 p.m. when a toddler was standing in the yard on Hood Avenue in Middletown Monday night.

Neighbor Patrice Karin didn't know what it was at first. She, along with another neighbor, went to check things out.

"So that's when we walked over there and the baby was out there screaming and crying. So when she came half way across the yard and she plopped down in the grass, I opened up the gate and went and got her," she said.

Karin believes the child was out in the yard for 30 to 45 minutes. She and a couple of neighbors cared for the child.

"We cried...she couldn't be no more than two," she said.

One neighbor, who asked not to be identified, had the baby in her home until the police arrived.

"It was to get her warm...she was frozen. She only had a diaper and T-shirt on," the neighbor said.

Police said the front door was open and they went inside and found the mother and two other children.

The mother was sleeping and told them she worked a 16 hour shift.

"We observed the residence to be filthy," the police report sates. "Observed the garbage to be piled up, the dishes in the sink to be piled up. We found that there was very little food inside." The mother told police the three children sleep with her because, "she does not have beds for the children to sleep in."

"I don't have a whole lot of money, but I do have extra bedding. They are more than welcome to it if they can use it," Karin said.

FOX19 NOW reached out to children services, but the calls were not returned.

The mother of the toddler declined to comment.

