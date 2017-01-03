Police investigate reports of shots fired in West End

Police are investigating a report of shots fired in the West End Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the 800 block of York Street and found a 50-year-old woman with minor facial scratches from running away from gunfire, said Lt. David Schofield, the night inspector.

Fire crews cleared the scene after determining the woman had no wound to treat, he said.

Witnesses told FOX19 NOW they saw a vehicle speed away from the scene.

Police said late Tuesday they were looking for one suspect, but they had no description to release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

