2 arrested after shooting at City Heights Housing Complex

Covington police responded to the City Heights Housing Complex for a report of shots being fired in the area on Tuesday.

Police found shell casings and other paraphernalia associated with firearms. Officers also found a victim lying in a nearby apartment.

The victim was not shot, but he was shot at, according to police.

Police said Mark Anthony Dukes and DeAndre Booker are charged with wanton endangerment and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Both are being held in the Kenton County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

