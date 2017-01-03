1 man injured after being struck by car on Central Parkway - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

1 man injured after being struck by car on Central Parkway

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

The intersection of Liberty and Central Parkway was shut down after a pedestrian was struck Tuesday night.

The accident happened around 9:15 p.m.

Cincinnati Police said Willie Smith, 60, was crossing Central Parkway from east to west. He was in the crosswalk when he was struck by a car traveling north on Central Parkway. 

Smith sustained serious injuries and was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The driver, Carey McLaughlin, 34, was wearing a seatbelt and was not hurt.

Investigators said impairment may be a factor in the crash. 

