1 man injured after being struck by car on Central Parkway

The intersection of Liberty and Central Parkway was shut down after a pedestrian was struck Tuesday night.

The accident happened around 9:15 p.m.

Cincinnati Police said Willie Smith, 60, was crossing Central Parkway from east to west. He was in the crosswalk when he was struck by a car traveling north on Central Parkway.

Smith sustained serious injuries and was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The driver, Carey McLaughlin, 34, was wearing a seatbelt and was not hurt.

Investigators said impairment may be a factor in the crash.

