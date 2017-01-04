Kickstarting your New Year's fitness resolution

It’s the start of the new year and that means many people are looking to better themselves in 2017.

Among the top new year’s resolutions are losing weight and getting in shape. But before you start a new exercise program, there are some things to keep in mind to protect your body and increase your chances of accomplishing your goals.

The American Council on Exercise offers this checklist for folks looking to get-fit in the new year:

-Check with your doctor – especially if you are over the age of 45.

-Choose an activity you enjoy – this will increase your chances of success.

-Start low and go slow – begin with short, low intensity exercises, then increase slowly.

-Combine weight training with cardio – this builds healthy bones, burns more fat and increases your metabolism.

-Chart your progress – seeing the results will encourage you.

-Abs are made in the kitchen – consult with a nutritionist or doctor on cleaning up your diet.

The ACE also recommends you maintain a positive attitude and ditch the “all-or-nothing” mentality, if you miss your goal one week, don’t let that discourage you.



For more information on health and fitness go here.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.