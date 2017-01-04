Bengals player Adam 'Pacman' Jones leaves jail, apologizes to fans

Cincinnati Bengals defensive player Adam "Pacman" Jones was released from the Hamilton County jail Wednesday morning following his arrest on several charges Tuesday.

He briefly addressed reporters as he left and apologized to fans. He confidently predicted the charges would be dropped.

Jones, 33, is accused of spitting on a nurse on staff at the Hamilton County jail as he was being booked in early Tuesday following his arrest on three misdemeanor charges: assault, disorderly conduct and obstructing official business.

Hamilton County Municipal Court Judge Richard Bernat ordered the blood test to determine if the cornerback has HIV, tuberculosis and/or any sexually transmitted diseases following the additional felony charge of harassment with a bodily substance related to the jail incident.

A sheriff's office spokesman said the nurse was trying to get his vitals, which is part of normal protocol, when Jones spit on her hand.

Jones was combative throughout the booking process and had to be placed in "a restraint chair," Hamilton County sheriff's spokesman Mike Robison said in a prepared statement.

The judge set Jones' bond at $37,500 in his first court appearance on the case later Tuesday morning. That's when the blood test was ordered, but,by then, the jail employee who does such tests already had gone home, according to Robison.

"Whether someone is a professional athlete, a blue-collar worker or homeless, our staff will treat them with respect and we expect the same," Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil said in a statement.

"Regardless of who they are, if they endanger my deputies, our medical staff or themselves, we will take action."

Cincinnati police took Jones into custody Downtown just after midnight Tuesday.

Hamilton County prosecutors said during Jones' court appearance he was at the Millennium Hotel at 151 W. Fifth St. "beating on different hotel room doors."

Hotel security responded to investigate, according to prosecutors, who said that's when Jones pushed and poked a hotel security guard in the eye.

His arrest slip also indicates he yelled and banged on a glass door.

When police arrested Jones, he tried to pull away from officers and leave, they wrote in court records, saying he was "head-butting" and "kicking" at officers to avoid being put into a police vehicle.

Jones' attorney, Lauren Staley, said Jones "vehemently denies" the accusations.

"He waited on scene when police were called with the intent of explaining the situation to them. They essentially didn't hear his side of the story before placing him under arrest," she said.

Jack Brennan, Bengals spokesman, said they were aware of Jones' arrest and "working to gather full information, but policy is that it's inappropriate for the Club to comment on unresolved legal matters."

The case returns to court on Jan. 13.

Jones, whose address is listed in court paperwork as Atlanta, Georgia, signed a three-year contract before the past season which ended on Sunday in a home game win against the Baltimore Ravens.

This is not his first arrest during his 10-year NFL career.

He was acquitted of a 2013 assault charge, court records show. Jones was found not guilty following an incident outside a Cincinnati bar in June of that year.

Also in 2013, Jones was charged with disorderly conduct by the Ohio State Highway Patrol and paid out a ticket.

Back in 2012, he reached a plea deal in a 2011 case involving charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest in Cincinnati. He pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct. The resisting arrest charge was dropped.

At the time of the arrest, he was on probation in connection with a 2007 no-contest plea to a Las Vegas strip club melee that left three people wounded. He was ordered to do an additional 75 hours of community service.

